Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 111,658 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,658 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.68% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MITT opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

