Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 962,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Semtech by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Semtech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Semtech by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $133,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,190. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

