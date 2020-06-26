Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.