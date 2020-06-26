Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,656 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.52% of Resolute Forest Products worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.