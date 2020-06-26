Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 6,647 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

NYSE:TT opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

