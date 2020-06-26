Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 17,227 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

