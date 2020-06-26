Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 542,200 Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 678.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.72% of DIRTT Environmental worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental by 32.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Warawa bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on DIRTT Environmental from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. DIRTT Environmental has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

