Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 17,919 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 267.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Evertec were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $27.96 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

