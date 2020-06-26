Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Xperi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 368,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $16,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi Corp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.