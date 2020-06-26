Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 8,608,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,016 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of SC stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.25. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

