Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of Caleres as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caleres by 177.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Caleres by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Caleres by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

