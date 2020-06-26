Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $529,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 484,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,124 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 109,352 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $166.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $173.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.