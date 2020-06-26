Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,417 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. SciPlay Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,628,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

