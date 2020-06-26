Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $585,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of USPH opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.25. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,358.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

