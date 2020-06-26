Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $564,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,212,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,896,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 982,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Schwabero bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $411,634.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRCE opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.11. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCE. ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

