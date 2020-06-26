Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Itron by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Itron by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Itron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Itron by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 67,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Itron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $70,070.00. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $355,565. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

ITRI opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

