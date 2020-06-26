Two Sigma Investments LP Has $656,000 Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 25.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Snow acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

