Two Sigma Investments LP Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.14% of Synlogic worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Synlogic by 288.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Synlogic by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.68 and a quick ratio of 18.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. Synlogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,733.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.