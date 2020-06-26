Two Sigma Investments LP Has $622,000 Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.34% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STXB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 996,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 687,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 660,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STXB. Stephens lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

