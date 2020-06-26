Two Sigma Investments LP Has $612,000 Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

DHIL stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $341.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 29.09%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Randolph J. Fortener sold 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $111,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.