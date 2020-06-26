Two Sigma Investments LP Has $590,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 193,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $27,888.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

