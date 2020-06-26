Two Sigma Investments LP Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE IAA opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.54.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.