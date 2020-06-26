Two Sigma Investments LP Has $541,000 Holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 344.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of CNB Financial worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCNE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,906.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,524 shares of company stock worth $106,111. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. CNB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $252.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

