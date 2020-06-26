Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 206.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,995 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.41% of vTv Therapeutics worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,028,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares in the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTVT stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

