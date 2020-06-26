Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Horizon Bancorp worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $432.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

