Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,077 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at $607,227,247.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,266. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $35.17 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

