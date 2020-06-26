Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 45,435 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. TheStreet downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $136.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

