Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 61,954 Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $4,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

RRR stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

