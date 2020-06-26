Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Shares in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $77,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

