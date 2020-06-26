Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

