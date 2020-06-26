Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 32,800 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WERN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.