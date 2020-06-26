Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 24,300 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,214,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,366,000 after acquiring an additional 251,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,181,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,306,000 after acquiring an additional 619,262 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,239,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 547,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSH opened at $14.76 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

