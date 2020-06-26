Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 104,500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE:ATGE opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.