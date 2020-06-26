Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $460.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

