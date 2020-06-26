Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.23% of The Rubicon Project worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Rubicon Project by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Rubicon Project Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $224,850.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $49,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,592.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,886. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

