Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.41% of Benefitfocus worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 82.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 53.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 53.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

