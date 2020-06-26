Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of AerCap worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AerCap by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,696,000 after buying an additional 456,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,120,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AerCap by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 1,328,459 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in AerCap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,472,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,416,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in AerCap by 43.8% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 384,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

NYSE AER opened at $30.39 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

