Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 76,900 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,924,000 after acquiring an additional 143,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 974,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

