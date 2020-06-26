Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Sells 40,276 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,276 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

