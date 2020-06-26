TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.31% of TTM Technologies worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. State Street Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $31,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,498.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,674 shares of company stock worth $237,611. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.