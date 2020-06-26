Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 328,234 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

