Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after buying an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $70,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $327.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $330.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

