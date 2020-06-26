Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,963 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $109,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.27.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

