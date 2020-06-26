Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,286,111 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $16.08 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.