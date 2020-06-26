Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,713 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,576,000 after acquiring an additional 920,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 554,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,356,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR opened at $9.07 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 453.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

