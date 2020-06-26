Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 109,065 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 183.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,065 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Macerich worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug J. Healey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,927.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of MAC opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.78. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

