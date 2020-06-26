Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $982,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,444,750. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

