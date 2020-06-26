Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,975,000 after buying an additional 234,919 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 225,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.