Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $937,000 Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $19,736,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 815.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.88 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

