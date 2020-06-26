Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKI. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JKI opened at $124.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.86 and a 52-week high of $171.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

